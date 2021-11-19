Advertisement

Inflation and severe weather expected to impact coffee prices

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Trouble is brewing for coffee lovers and that next cup of magic java beans may cost a little more, thanks to inflation and extreme weather.

Coffee prices have jumped to the highest level since 2012, causing a panic in the financial market.

Part of the problem is a severe drought and frost conditions that are currently sweeping across Brazil, which is the world’s largest coffee supplier.

The price of coffee could be affected, thanks to a drought and severe weather conditions across...
The price of coffee could be affected, thanks to a drought and severe weather conditions across Brazil.(CNN)

The consumer inflation report shows there is some good news.

Although coffee prices are rising, they haven’t increased as much as other items.

Starbucks and other companies buy products far in advance, which allows them to keep prices in check, for now.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David A. Mitchell, 57, had been wanted for first-degree rape, according to the Ashland Police...
Man arrested on rape charges
A woman from Charleston faces several charges in connection with the alleged abuse of a child...
Special education teacher arrested in connection with alleged abuse of special needs student
A driver escaped injury Wednesday night after crashing into the drive-thru area of a bank in...
Driver crashes into bank drive-thru
A three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon has closed Elk River Road near the intersection of...
Man dead in Kanawha County crash
A man is in custody after a woman was shot in the face Thursday afternoon in Dunbar, West...
Woman shot in Dunbar; man in custody

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
LIVE: Jury reaches verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial
FILE - White nationalist demonstrators walk into the entrance of Lee Park surrounded by counter...
Jury begins deliberations in ‘Unite the Right’ civil trial
Julia Bonin was driving her son to school when she saw three individuals at Doheny State Beach...
Mother’s gut instincts tip off law enforcement to location of Noah and Amber Clare
Lindsay Gale Hawkins, 33, was last seen May 19 walking on Laurel Lane in Ottawa.
Fire Marshal’s Office asking for information about arson, missing person case
President Joe Biden arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a physical...
Biden undergoes routine colonoscopy, Harris briefly in power