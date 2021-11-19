Advertisement

Murder case headed to grand jury

Orlando Scott Anderson, 52, of Huntington, had a preliminary hearing Thursday in connection with a deadly shooting in early November.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The case of a man who faces murder charges in connection with a shooting is headed to a grand jury.

Orlando Scott Anderson, 52, of Huntington, had a preliminary hearing Thursday. He is charged in connection with the death of Calvin J. Audu, 42, who was also from Huntington.

Audu’s body was found Nov. 5 in the intersection of 10th Avenue and 19th Street in Huntington after reports of gunshots in that area.

The defense presented past criminal reports, attempting to establish Calvin Audu’s involvement in violent crimes and that Orlando Anderson was trying to defend himself against Audu.

Norman Branch, a cousin of Audu’s, took the stand, stating that Audu was threatening Anderson and others prior to the shooting.

According to Huntington Police, Anderson admitted to shooting Audu.

Magistrate Kim Wolfe ruled there was enough evidence to present the case to a grand jury.

Man arrested in Huntington shooting

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

