Pre-holiday weekend travel report

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Less than one week before Thanksgiving and all the chatter now is about travel weather into and out of our area. After a pandemic Thanksgiving in 2020 when travel was down 10% (source, Statista), people are back and ready to return America to the covid-free days of 2019. However with a 4th wave of coronavirus spreading across Europe, precautions that were recommenced back in 2020 surely apply again. Masking, social distancing and enhanced hygiene are ways to combat the delta variant if you come in contact with a non-vaccinated covid carrier.

Weather-wise skies look fine for our area with blue skies on Friday and a partly sunny-hazy sky on Saturday. Highs will make the chilled 40s on Friday (after a frosty start near 30 degrees) and then the milder 50s on Saturday. Dry travel weather is assured both days including destinations to WVU for the ‘Eers game with Texas and the Herd’s trip to Charlotte (50 degrees).

By Sunday clouds will increase and by day’s end rain showers will commence as highs make the 50s again.

Monday and Tuesday offer the almost assuredness of snow flurries and the risk of our first coating as cold north winds lock in. Daytime temperatures both days will be in the 30s with lows in the 20s. Concerns for slick travel will be raised once we see the snow showers on radar, and face it that’s 3 days away.

