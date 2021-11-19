Advertisement

Prize winners in round 3 of West Virginia’s vaccination sweepstakes announced

(Gov. Justice Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More than 100 winners were announced Friday as part of West Virginia’s vaccination sweepstakes.

Mauren Fisher of Fairmont won this week’s individual grand prize of a $50,000 Educational Savings Fund.

An additional 25 young West Virginians won a prize of a $10,000 Educational Savings Fund.

All Educational Savings Fund prizes will be in the form of a 529 plan, managed by the State Treasurer’s Office, which will be invested and grow over time.

The fund can be used for any educational-related expenses, not just higher education.

Another 100 young West Virginians have won a Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License.

The winning school for this week’s school grand prize – which includes a $50,000 check and a party with Gov. Justice and Babydog – will be announced during the week of Nov. 29.

Friday marks the first of four weeks of prize giveaways as part of Do it for Babydog: Round 3.

Round 3 of the sweepstakes is open to all West Virginians ages 5-18 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Children ages 5-17 must have parental consent to be vaccinated and to register.

Online registration to be eligible to win in the next prize drawing will remain open until Sunday, Nov. 28, at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Winners will be announced the week of Nov. 29.Additional giveaways will also be held during the week of Dec. 6 and the week of Dec. 13.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David A. Mitchell, 57, had been wanted for first-degree rape, according to the Ashland Police...
Man arrested on rape charges
A driver escaped injury Wednesday night after crashing into the drive-thru area of a bank in...
Driver crashes into bank drive-thru
A woman from Charleston faces several charges in connection with the alleged abuse of a child...
Special education teacher arrested in connection with alleged abuse of special needs student
A three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon has closed Elk River Road near the intersection of...
Man dead in Kanawha County crash
A man is in custody after a woman was shot in the face Thursday afternoon in Dunbar, West...
Woman shot in Dunbar; man in custody

Latest News

Image of crayons and exercise books against blackboard
Board approves West Virginia’s first online charter school
Coal Grove park Christmas lights on display Friday
Coal Grove park Christmas lights on display Friday
South Charleston Middle School Art Display and Sale
South Charleston Middle School Art Display and Sale
Baby Pantry for families in need Friday
Baby Pantry for families in need Friday