Swing Sing 2021

There is a musical tradition in Charleston that is four decades old. Every November, all eight high school show choirs gather for a special blow out opening day.

It’s known as Swing Sing, and after a one year pandemic hiatus, the musical stars of Kanawha County came out to play.

Tony Cavalier had a front row seat for their triumphant return.

While all the choirs are busy planning their 2022 competition schedules right now, many have dinner theater fundraisers coming up. From Christmas galas to debut nights, your favorite group is counting on you to come and see them as a sort of sendoff.

They also need you to support them financially to help offset the high costs of wardrobes, hotel costs, and choreography. In that regard, Tony says show choir is a highly unfunded extracurricular activity.

