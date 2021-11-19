Advertisement

Swing Sing 2021

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

There is a musical tradition in Charleston that is four decades old. Every November, all eight high school show choirs gather for a special blow out opening day.

It’s known as Swing Sing, and after a one year pandemic hiatus, the musical stars of Kanawha County came out to play.

Tony Cavalier had a front row seat for their triumphant return.

While all the choirs are busy planning their 2022 competition schedules right now, many have dinner theater fundraisers coming up. From Christmas galas to debut nights, your favorite group is counting on you to come and see them as a sort of sendoff.

They also need you to support them financially to help offset the high costs of wardrobes, hotel costs, and choreography. In that regard, Tony says show choir is a highly unfunded extracurricular activity.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David A. Mitchell, 57, had been wanted for first-degree rape, according to the Ashland Police...
Man arrested on rape charges
A woman from Charleston faces several charges in connection with the alleged abuse of a child...
Special education teacher arrested in connection with alleged abuse of special needs student
A driver escaped injury Wednesday night after crashing into the drive-thru area of a bank in...
Driver crashes into bank drive-thru
A man is in custody after a woman was shot in the face Thursday afternoon in Dunbar, West...
Woman shot in Dunbar; man in custody
A three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon has closed Elk River Road near the intersection of...
Man dead in Kanawha County crash

Latest News

Hot holiday toys
Hot holiday toys
Holiday packing travel tips
Holiday packing travel tips
Holiday hot-list for pets
Holiday hot-list for pets
Etsy Cyber Week
Etsy Cyber Week