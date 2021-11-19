Advertisement

WVU beats Elon

Bob Huggins is now 4th in all-time wins
bob huggins
bob huggins(wdtv)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. -- — Taz Sherman scored a career-high 27 points to lead West Virginia to an 87-68 victory over Elon on Thursday night in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic, moving Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins further up on the all-time wins list.

Huggins earned his 903rd career victory, passing Bob Knight all-time among Division I coaches and tying Roy Williams, who retired in April with the fourth-most wins.

Jim Calhoun, who retired Thursday from Division III St. Joseph and won three national titles at UConn, is third with 920 career wins.

West Virginia (3-0) plays Friday in the semifinals against Marquette.

The Mountaineers never trailed and used a 14-2 run to make it 35-20 with 6:25 left in the first half but Elon — which hadn’t attempted a free throw up to that point — made 10 of 13 foul shots during a 14-4 spurt to cut its deficit to five before West Virginia’s Isaiah Cottrell hit two free throws to make it 44-37 at halftime and the Phoenix got no closer.

Sean McNeil added 16 points for West Virginia (3-0).

Torrence Watson led Elon (2-2) with 15 points. Hunter McIntosh added 13 and Darius Burford scored 12.

