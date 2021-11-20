Advertisement

City of Grayson announces major broadband expansion investment

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) - The fight to get better broadband coverage saw a big victory on Friday.

The city of Grayson announced a broadband expansion project which will extend high-speed internet access to 1,422 households and businesses within city limits.

Kinetic by Windstream plans to use lay fiberoptic network cables for several miles within city limits.

Grayson has designated $250,000 of its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds toward the fiber project, and Windstream will invest more than $685,000.

“We started working on this several years ago,” Grayson Mayor George Steele said. “I’m excited to see the progress, because one thing is we have never heard anyone in the city say we don’t need better internet.”

Tony Thomas, president, and CEO of Windstream, said this fiber build underscores Kinetic’s continued commitment to Kentucky and Carter County.

“Now more than ever, access to dependable, high-speed internet is essential for commerce, education, telehealth, remote work, and overall connectivity,” Thomas said.

The project is expected to be completed by November of 2022.

