Crews battling large fire in Logan

LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Firefighters in Logan are battling a large fire Friday night at a car wash, our crew at the scene says.

The fire was reported before 8 p.m. at Beanie’s Supreme Auto Detail along Charles Street.

The Logan Fire Department is asking for extra manpower. Just before 10 p.m., crews were still battling flames.

Firefighters say there are apartments connected to the top of the car wash that are also involved.

There’s no word about possible injuries.

