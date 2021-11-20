Advertisement

Crews battling large fire in Logan

Firefighters in Logan are battling a large fire Friday night at a car wash along Charles Street.
Firefighters in Logan are battling a large fire Friday night at a car wash along Charles Street.
By Tori Yorgey
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Firefighters in Logan are battling a large fire Friday night at a car wash, our crew at the scene says.

The fire was reported before 8 p.m. at Beanie’s Supreme Auto Detail along Charles Street.

The Logan Fire Department is asking for extra manpower. Just before 10 p.m., crews were still battling flames.

Firefighters say there are apartments connected to the top of the car wash that are also involved.

There’s no word about possible injuries.

