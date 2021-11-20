Advertisement

Deadline for Ohio Vax-2-School is Sunday

Beginning Monday, Oct. 4, Ohioans ages 12-25 can enter online for the Vax-2-School scholarships(Ohio Department of Public Health)
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The first deadline for Ohioans aged 5 to 25 to possibly win $2 million in prizes from the Ohio Vax-2-School is tomorrow, Nov. 21.

Ohio Vax-2-School prizes include 150, $10,000 scholarships, and five, $100,000 grand prize scholarships.

The program will have a series of registration deadlines, and to be eligible for all prize drawings, Ohioans should register as soon as the first dose of the vaccine has been administered.

You can enter here.

The deadlines are:

Sunday, Nov. 21, 11:59 p.m. – eligible for all drawings.

Sunday, Nov. 28, 11:59 p.m. – eligible for the second drawing (75 $10,000 winners) and the grand prize drawing.

Wednesday, Dec. 1, 11:59 p.m. – eligible for the grand prize drawing.

The Ohio Vax-2-School prize scholarships are awarded in Ohio 529 College Advantage plans and can be used at the Ohio college, university, technical/trade school, or career program of the winner’s choice.

The winners will be announced Nov. 29 - Dec. 3.

