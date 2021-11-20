First Warning Forecast | Rain returns briefly, not bad overall for holiday week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a wild week of weather in which temperatures have ranged from the 20s to the 70s, Saturday afternoon leveled out nicely around seasonable in the 50s with dry conditions. Sunday sees afternoon temperatures in the 50s again, but rain arrives later in the day. However, this rain will be brief-lasting and exits by early Monday. The only other chance for precipitation during the holiday week comes towards the end and will also be brief. Meanwhile, while not as crazy as this past week, temperatures are still expected to exhibit plenty of ups-and-downs in the days to come.

Saturday evening’s temperatures will hover in the 40s with patchy cloud cover, while overnight lows stay just above freezing in the mid 30s. Dry conditions prevail all night.

Outside of a stray shower or two, mainly across Ohio and northern West Virginia, Sunday morning starts dry. This changes by the afternoon when widespread rain moves in from the west as a strong cold front pushes through. Afternoon temperatures still reach the mid 50s before the surge of colder air arrives later in the evening.

Monday morning starts in the mid 30s with dry conditions (but lingering dampness on the ground) for hunters. The afternoon only rises to the upper 30s with a chilled northwest breeze. Expect a partly cloudy sky.

Temperatures plummet to the low to mid 20s Tuesday morning, but Tuesday afternoon sees plentiful sunshine return. High temperatures stay chilled, only rising to around 40 degrees.

By Wednesday, expect a continued mostly sunny sky with afternoon temperatures returning to the mid 50s.

Thanksgiving Day stays partly cloudy with afternoon temperatures in the mid 50s.

Some rain is expected to pass late Thursday into early Friday with a cold front. At this time, most if not all of the rain looks to come during the nighttime hours, meaning any Thanksgiving Day or Black Friday plans come up dry.

By Black Friday afternoon, dry conditions are likely under a partly cloudy sky. However, temperatures fall back to the mid 40s.

Saturday keeps the partly cloudy and chilly trend going with afternoon temperatures rising to the mid 40s again.

