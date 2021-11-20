First Warning Forecast | Weekend starts dry, ends damp

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a wild swing in weather this past week, the weekend continues the theme of no two days being alike. Saturday stays dry and turns seasonable for the afternoon following a very cold start. Rain then pushes in on Sunday, giving way to a much colder start to the Thanksgiving week. The cold spell will be brief, fortunately, but chillier air may invade again for the Thanksgiving holiday and Black Friday along with a renewed opportunity for rain.

Saturday morning starts frosty and quite cold as temperatures have fallen to the low to mid 20s. The afternoon sees temperatures rise to seasonable levels in the mid 50s with a mix of clouds and sun. Expect a light breeze from the south.

Due to the added cloud cover, Saturday evening’s temperatures will hover in the 40s, and overnight lows stay just above freezing in the mid 30s. Dry conditions prevail.

Outside of a stray shower or two, Sunday morning starts dry. This changes by the afternoon when widespread rain moves in from the west as a strong cold front pushes through. Afternoon temperatures still reach the mid 50s before the surge of colder air arrives later in the evening.

Monday morning starts in the mid 30s with dry conditions (but lingering dampness on the ground) for hunters. The afternoon only rises to the upper 30s with a chilled breeze. Expect a partly cloudy sky.

A few flurries may fly Monday night into Tuesday morning as temperatures plummet to the low to mid 20s. Tuesday afternoon sees sunshine return, but high temperatures remain stuck in the 30s.

By Wednesday, expect a partly cloudy sky with a high around 50 degrees.

Thanksgiving Day turns mostly cloudy with afternoon temperatures in the low 50s. A few light showers are possible, mainly later in the day.

By Black Friday, clouds stick around, but high temperatures turn cooler to the upper 40s.

