Man injured in shooting

A man was taken to the hospital Friday evening for injuries suffered in a shooting, Charleston...
A man was taken to the hospital Friday evening for injuries suffered in a shooting, Charleston Police say.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was taken to the hospital Friday evening for injuries suffered in a shooting, Charleston Police say.

The victim was taken to Charleston Area Medical Center. He had been shot in the leg. His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Police say the shooting happened in the area of Emmanuel Baptist Church, located in the 1400 block of West Washington Street on the city’s West Side.

There’s no information about what led up to the incident.

