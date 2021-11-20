Advertisement

Memorial run remembers Pikeville PD officer and assists families of fallen public safety officers

Officer Scotty Hamilton, who died in the line of duty in 2018, was remembered with a run on Saturday, Nov. 20.
Officer Scotty Hamilton, who died in the line of duty in 2018, was remembered with a run on Saturday, Nov. 20. The run also seeks to benefit the families of other fallen public safety officers.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, Community members in Pikeville came together to participate in a run and walk to remember a fallen officer and raise money for a Louisville-based organization focused on assisting families of fallen public safety officers.

Pikeville PD Officer Scotty Hamilton died in the line of duty in 2018. Soon after, community members organized the Scotty Hamilton Memorial Run to remember the man who gave everything to his community.

“We’re here to honor the memory of Scotty Hamilton,” said event organizer Jeff Elkins. “He gave everything to his community so we’re just doing a little something to give back to the community and raise a little money for Supporting Heroes.”

Supporting Heroes is an organization that assists families of fallen police officers, firefighters, and other public safety officers.

“When you have an officer’s family in need due to tragedy or anything like that,” said Elkins, “they step up and do a lot for the family.”

The run was started in 2018, shortly after Officer Hamilton’s death, but due to the pandemic, the run was cancelled in 2020 and postponed to a later date in 2021.

“It’s great to be back out,” said Elkins. “It means a lot to be able to do something for Scotty’s family, the community, and Supporting Heroes. Scotty gave everything for his community. This is just something small to keep his memory going.”

Elkins said more than 30 participants braved the frigid weather as a tribute to Officer Hamilton. He also added that, if you would like to donate to Supporting Heroes, visit their website.

