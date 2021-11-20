Advertisement

Midland crushes University

By Jim Treacy
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 12:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell Midland Knights ran by, through and over University Friday night by a final of 46-21. Seniors Chandler Schmidt and Jackson Fetty rushed for seven combined touchdowns and the Knights totaled 567 yards on the ground in the win. They will play at Huntington High in the Class AAA semi-finals with the date and time to be determined Sunday morning. Here are the highlights that aired on WSAZ’s Football Friday Night.

