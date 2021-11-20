Advertisement

More than 8,000 Rowan County natives to have high-speed fiber Internet

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Rowan County Middle School
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Rowan County Middle School(Kinetic/Windstream)
By Vivica Grayson
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - More than 8,200 Rowan County natives will soon have faster broadband.

In part with a $2 billion multi-year initiative, this is made possible through Kinetic by Windstream.

On Friday, Kinetic officials joined various community leaders for a ceremony at Rowan County Middle School to celebrate the latest fiber expansion in the Commonwealth.

“Today is an exciting day for the Rowan County community, the Eastern Kentucky region, and the Commonwealth as a whole,” said Rocky Adkins, senior advisor to Governor Andy Beshear. “Reliable, high-speed broadband access plays a pivotal role in connecting rural Kentuckians to education, economic development, telehealth, and many other opportunities, and this ambitious project will be transformative for local students, families, and businesses.”

Rowan County Judge Executive Harry Clark said the Rowan County Fiscal Court and Windstream applied for the help from the Kentucky Broadband Deployment Fund to build fiber-to-the-home gig service to an additional 4,169 homes. If awarded, it will allow fiber deployment through much of the county.

Kinetic Officials said, as a result of the current expansion, Kinetic has or will have fiber in every county it serves in Kentucky in the next couple of years.

