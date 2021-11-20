Advertisement

Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in South Carolina home

By WYFF Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 1:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SENECA, S.C. (CNN) - A man on the United States Marshals 15 Most Wanted list was found dead in a house in South Carolina.

Frederick Cecil McLean, 70, had been on the run for more than 16 years. He was wanted in California for allegedly sexually assaulting eight girls. One of them said McLean assaulted her about 100 times.

A neighbor went to check on him earlier this month and found his decomposing body.

An autopsy confirmed his identity.

McLean had been living there for 15 years under the alias James Fitzgerald.

Authorities say before that, he used other aliases and lived in Poughkeepsie, New York, and another town in South Carolina.

The coroner says he likely died in July of natural causes, but the exact cause of death is pending.

Police do not suspect foul play.

Copyright 2021 WYFF via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David A. Mitchell, 57, had been wanted for first-degree rape, according to the Ashland Police...
Man arrested on rape charges
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
A former police officer has been found guilty by a federal jury of violating an arrestee's...
Former police officer found guilty of violating arrestee’s civil rights
Andrew Lerman said his mom’s not out of the woods yet, but she is able to breathe on her own...
Woman with COVID-19 wakes up after 60 days in a coma, right before being taken off life support
The Martin County sheriff says the victim was shot in his driveway.
Argument that began over CB radio ends in man getting shot

Latest News

Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in home
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in home
FILE - Kim Kardashian arrives to the Serena Williams fashion show during Fashion Week in New...
12 to stand trial for Kardashian West jewel heist in Paris
Crews battle large fire in Logan; fire marshal says building not up to code
Crews battle large fire in Logan; fire marshal says building not up to code
Crews battling large fire in Logan
Crews battling large fire in Logan