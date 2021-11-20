Advertisement

Ohio reports single-day increase of 5,590 new COVID-19 cases

By Avery Williams
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Saturday, the Ohio Department of Health said 1,639,070 coronavirus cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

The 24-hour increase of 5,590 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Saturday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 325,691 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 84,073 total hospitalizations reported on Saturday, at least 10,550 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

