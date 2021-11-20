Advertisement

Pre-holiday weekend weather forecast

Ups and downs for weekend
(NBC)
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The long pre-holiday weekend is here and the weather is sure to be closely scrutinized as travel plans unfold. Let’s start out with a Saturday forecast which starts frosty cold before turning milder in the afternoon. Lows near 25 and highs at 55 will send a message to hunters in the woods to have a hot seat ready at dawn then be prepared to shed a layer or 2 by afternoon.

Sunday’s weather will feature a cloudier period with rain showers developing in the afternoon or evening. Highs back into the 50s assure rain over snow. Late Sunday night colder air will arrive after a cold frontal passage so rain may end as wet snow.

By Monday cold north winds will be in control as a chill seeps to the bones. The air temperature will hover in the 30s with a wind chill in the 20s all day long. Snow flurries are likely area-wide with accumulations likely confined to the high country. Travel across I-68 from Frostburg to Morgantown and along I-79 from Clarksburg to WVU and Pittsburgh will be slowed by off and on snow showers and strong winds.

Those winds will not only play a role in slower than normal road trips but will also likely impact flights out of Great Lakes airports like Cleveland, Chicago and Detroit.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David A. Mitchell, 57, had been wanted for first-degree rape, according to the Ashland Police...
Man arrested on rape charges
A woman from Charleston faces several charges in connection with the alleged abuse of a child...
Special education teacher arrested in connection with alleged abuse of special needs student
A driver escaped injury Wednesday night after crashing into the drive-thru area of a bank in...
Driver crashes into bank drive-thru
A man is in custody after a woman was shot in the face Thursday afternoon, Dunbar Police said.
Woman shot in Dunbar; man in custody
A three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon has closed Elk River Road near the intersection of...
Man dead in Kanawha County crash

Latest News

football forecast
football forecast
Pre-Holiday weekend weather
First Warning Weather
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, November 19th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast | Much Colder Out There
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, November 19th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast