WORTHINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Raceland Rams made it to the Kentucky Class 1A semi-finals after beating Bishop Brossart Friday night by a final of 48-17. They will play at Pikeville next Friday night for the chance to play for a state title in Lexington. Here are the highlights that aired on WSAZ’s Football Friday Night.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.