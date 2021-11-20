Santa Train makes a pit stop in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, Nov. 20, the Santa Train started its scheduled stops in Pike County at the Shelbiana Food City near Pikeville.

“It’s heartwarming to see the kids come through early in the morning and waiting on Santa and getting these gifts,” said Kentucky Power External Affairs Manager Bob Shurtleff. “It’s really rewarding.”

Kentucky Power, AEP, Food City, Soles for Souls, the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, and CSX have teamed up to bring the Santa Train on yet another run. The tradition, which started in 1943, was originally an actual train that stopped at railroad crossings giving out gifts to children in the CSX service area.

“All these groups get together and serve hundreds of families in the communities stretching 110 miles of track,” said Shelbiana Food City Store Manager Josh Blevins “From the Shelby Yard all the way down to Kingsport, that CSX service area.”

Now, during the pandemic, the Santa Train has been through some changes. In 2020 and now in 2021, the train was turned into a drive-through event where hundreds of cars will be seen at each of the train stops in the region.

“I would say there are two or three hundred vehicles that will roll through today and we hand out gifts to kids from newborns to teenagers,” said Blevins. “We hand out book bags, we hand out wrapping paper, just for these kids and to ensure they have a good Christmas.”

Officials say it is an honor to be a part of the Santa Train and give back to the communities they live and work in.

“It’s great. We’re all embedded in the communities,” said Shurtleff. “We know these families, we know the people coming through, and we know the workers at the stores. We live here, we work here, and we were raised here, so it’s a part of who we are.”

The Santa Train is scheduled to make three more stops in Virginia at the Clintwood Food City, St. Paul Food City, and Weber City Food City.

