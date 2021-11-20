Unidentified, unclaimed remains overwhelm W.Va. morgue

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Bodies are piling up at the state morgue.

A recent legislative audit found the freezer is so overcrowded that the Medical Examiner’s Office is forced to store multiple sets of human remains in a place typically designed for just one.

Matt Izzo, chief administrator for the agency, told lawmakers he agreed with the audit’s findings.

“We are routinely, and I would argue even daily, exceeding our designed capacity for both cold storage and frozen storage,” he testified

Bryan Phillips, a research analyst for the West Virginia Legislative Auditor’s Performance Evaluation and Research Division, presented the report to lawmakers this week. He credits the Medical Examiner’s Office with notifying his team of the problem and notes that the agency’s workers do all they can to treat each person with dignity, but the problem is getting worse.

The remains of more than 240 individuals were stored at the Medical Examiner’s Office in October. More troubling, some deaths date back to the 1970s.

“I think something that was quite shocking was the sheer magnitude of the space and the limited walking room and such in which you have to operate,” Phillips said Friday.

Most of the remains are identified, but unclaimed and cremated. The unclaimed status means next of kin has not been determined, cannot be found or has refused to take custody. Others are unidentified and require special care to preserve the medical examiner’s investigation.

Either way, Phillips said state law provides no statutory authority for moving the remains to a more traditional resting place.

“They have no legal mechanism of which then can inter or account for disposition of these bodies,” he said of the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Legislative Auditor’s staff presented lawmakers with draft legislation, and Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, moved that the proposal be considered as early as January.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, which operates the Medical Examiner’s Office, agrees with the audit’s findings and recommendations. State Police and the state Prosecuting Attorneys Association also have already expressed support for lawmakers crafting a solution as long as criminal prosecutions are protected.

The Medical Examiner’s Office told lawmakers one potential solution used in other states is a potter’s field or indigent mausoleum or cemetery.

A Health and Human Resources spokeswoman said unclaimed decedents may be claimed once next of kin contacts the medical examiner and provides adequate documentation to establish the relationship.

