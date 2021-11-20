Two indicted in man’s death

UPDATE 11/19/21 @ 8:50 p.m.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two people have been indicted in the death of a man from Oak Hill, Ohio.

A Jackson County Grand Jury has returned an indictment against Ronda Stull, 48, and Kevin French, 30, both of Oak Hill.

The indictment came down Friday. Stull has been indicted on charges of aggravated murder and murder, as well as corrupting another with drugs and tampering with evidence.

French has been indicted on charges of tampering with evidence, grand theft of a firearm and abuse of a corpse.

It stems from an incident that happened on Sept. 13 of this year. The Oak Hill Police Department was called out to a restaurant parking lot about a man who was found unresponsive in a car.

That man was later identified as Johnnie Edwards, 39, of Oak Hill.

Investigators say it was determined that Edwards died of an overdose after getting drugs with his long-time girlfriend, Ronda Stull and their friend, Kevin French.

According to investigators, instead of getting Edwards medical attention, they left him in the car unresponsive. Investigators say the two knew Edwards was deceased before parking the vehicle in the lot.

Stull is in custody, however, French has not been arrested. A warrant has now been issued.

ORIGINAL STORY

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A death investigation is under way in Oak Hill after sheriff’s deputies say a man was found unresponsive in a vehicle parked at a fast food restaurant.

The discovery was made in the parking lot on North Jackson Street in Oak Hill Monday just after 8 p.m., the sheriff’s department confirms.

The man was identified as Johnnie Edwards, 39, of Oak Hill.

“At this time no other details, nor a possible cause of death is being released,” said Oak Hill Police Chief, David Ward.

This case is still under investigation by the Oak Hill Police Department, the Jackson County Coroner and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oak Hill Police Department or the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 740-286-6464.

