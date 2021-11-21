First Warning Forecast | Thanksgiving week looks mostly good

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sunday’s rain may be a downer, but the good news is that Thanksgiving week looks generally dry outside of another brief batch of precipitation that could impact the holiday itself. In general, however, no major weather-related travel concerns look present for our area. Meanwhile, temperatures will continue to jump all around this week, but be prepared for more chilly days than not.

Rain continues Sunday evening before tapering from west to east overnight. Temperatures remain fairly steady in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees during the evening hours before falling to the mid 30s through Monday morning as a breeze picks up.

Monday starts with clouds and perhaps a few sprinkles. The day ends with more sunshine filtering in. Temperatures stay in the 30s all day with a chilled northwest breeze.

The sky continues to clear Monday night, giving way to bitter temperatures falling to the low 20s. Some upper teens are likely in more rural spots.

On Tuesday, expect a good deal of sunshine with afternoon temperatures only reaching the 40-degree mark.

A mostly sunny sky continues Wednesday as high temperatures jump up to the mid 50s.

Thanksgiving Day turns partly cloudy with afternoon temperatures in the mid 50s. A couple showers are possible during the afternoon, but the bulk of any rain should hold off until after dark.

A slug of rain is expected to pass late Thursday into early Friday with a cold front. Some snow may mix in with this rain Friday morning as low temperatures fall to the mid 30s.

By Black Friday afternoon, dry conditions return under a partly cloudy sky. However, temperatures fall back to near 40 degrees.

Saturday keeps the partly cloudy and chilly trend going with afternoon temperatures rising to the low 40s.

Sunday stays dry with a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures see no change - they will hover around 40 degrees.

