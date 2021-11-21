Advertisement

Marshall crushes Charlotte

Herd to face WKU for East Division title next Saturday
(WYMT)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- — Rasheen Ali rushed for 203 yards and three touchdowns and Marshall beat Charlotte 49-28 on Saturday to remain in the race for the Conference USA East Division title.

Marshall (7-4, 5-2) will face division leader Western Kentucky (7-4, 6-1) next Saturday with the winner earning a trip to the C-USA championship on Dec. 3.

Ali’s 25-yard run opened the scoring for Marshall and he added a short touchdown run in the second quarter for a 14-7 lead. Ali’s 4-yard score late in the third capped a string 28 unanswered points for a 42-14 lead.

Sheldon Evans added 68 yards on the ground with two TDs for Marshall.

Chris Reynolds was 19-of-34 passing for 176 yards and three scores for Charlotte (5-6, 3-4). Cameron Dollar caught two TD passes.

