Advertisement

Poca advances to semi-finals

By Jim Treacy
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Poca Dots won a Class AA shoot-out over Frankfort Saturday afternoon by a final of 56-49 to advance to the state semi-finals next weekend. In the game, neither team punted the football as the Dots will host #16 seed Fairmont Senior next weekend. The date and time will be determined Sunday morning.

Here are the early highlights from the high scoring game as seen on WSAZ Sports.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Martin County sheriff says the victim was shot in his driveway.
Argument that began over CB radio ends in man getting shot
David A. Mitchell, 57, had been wanted for first-degree rape, according to the Ashland Police...
Man arrested on rape charges
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Two indicted in man’s death
Firefighters in Logan are battling a large fire Friday night at a car wash along Charles Street.
Crews battle large fire in Logan; fire marshal says building not up to code

Latest News

poca beats frankfort
poca beats frankfort
wvu beats texas
wvu beats texas
Marshall crushes Charlotte
Ohio State receiver Chris Olave catches a touchdown pass during the first half of an NCAA...
Buckeyes blast Sparty