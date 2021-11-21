Poca advances to semi-finals

POCA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Poca Dots won a Class AA shoot-out over Frankfort Saturday afternoon by a final of 56-49 to advance to the state semi-finals next weekend. In the game, neither team punted the football as the Dots will host #16 seed Fairmont Senior next weekend. The date and time will be determined Sunday morning.

Here are the early highlights from the high scoring game as seen on WSAZ Sports.

