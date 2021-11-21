Several families displaced after fire in Mason county

GLENWOOD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters say a fire started in a camper behind a a gas station in Mason County around 5:00 a.m. Sunday.

Valley Volunteer Fire Department along with other agencies responded. Firefighters say when they got to Milt Tripplett’s along Route 2 in Mason County the fire had already spread to a nearby apartment.

The woman who lived in the camper discovered the fire and called for help. Valley firefighters said one of the apartment buildings is considered a total loss while the other has smoke and water damage. The convenience store also has water damage.

Firefighters say the people living inside the complex are displaced as well as the woman who lived inside the camper.

Firefighters said the cause of the fire is electrical and it appears the fire began inside the front of the camper.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

