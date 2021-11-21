Advertisement

Several families displaced after fire in Mason county

The fire started early Sunday morning inside a camper behind the gas station and convenience...
The fire started early Sunday morning inside a camper behind the gas station and convenience store.(Kim Rafferty)
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENWOOD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters say a fire started in a camper behind a a gas station in Mason County around 5:00 a.m. Sunday.

Valley Volunteer Fire Department along with other agencies responded. Firefighters say when they got to Milt Tripplett’s along Route 2 in Mason County the fire had already spread to a nearby apartment.

The woman who lived in the camper discovered the fire and called for help. Valley firefighters said one of the apartment buildings is considered a total loss while the other has smoke and water damage. The convenience store also has water damage.

Firefighters say the people living inside the complex are displaced as well as the woman who lived inside the camper.

Firefighters said the cause of the fire is electrical and it appears the fire began inside the front of the camper.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two indicted in man’s death
The Martin County sheriff says the victim was shot in his driveway.
Argument that began over CB radio ends in man getting shot
A man was taken to the hospital Friday evening for injuries suffered in a shooting, Charleston...
Man injured in shooting
A photo by the West Virginia Legislative Auditor's Office illustrates the overcrowded...
Unidentified, unclaimed remains overwhelm W.Va. morgue
Firefighters in Logan are battling a large fire Friday night at a car wash along Charles Street.
Crews battle large fire in Logan; fire marshal says building not up to code

Latest News

Herd shocked at home
poca beats frankfort
poca beats frankfort
wvu beats texas
wvu beats texas
Beginning Monday, Oct. 4, Ohioans ages 12-25 can enter online for the Vax-2-School scholarships
Deadline for Ohio Vax-2-School is Sunday