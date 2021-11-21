HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Elite eight teams are still playing football just after Thanksgiving as the state semi-finals are set in West Virginia and Kentucky. From the Mountain State, it’s a rematch at Bob Sang Stadium as #1 Huntington High hosts #5 Cabell Midland and it kicks off at 7:30. HHS won the first meeting back on September 10th 21-17. In Class AA, the Poca Dots host Fairmont Senior which starts at 7:30.

From Kentucky, Raceland travels to Pikeville, East Carter hosts Belfry and Franklin County takes on Johnson Central.

