State semi-finals are set

8 teams are still alive in the post season
Cabell Midland vs Huntington highlights
By Jim Treacy
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Elite eight teams are still playing football just after Thanksgiving as the state semi-finals are set in West Virginia and Kentucky. From the Mountain State, it’s a rematch at Bob Sang Stadium as #1 Huntington High hosts #5 Cabell Midland and it kicks off at 7:30. HHS won the first meeting back on September 10th 21-17. In Class AA, the Poca Dots host Fairmont Senior which starts at 7:30.

From Kentucky, Raceland travels to Pikeville, East Carter hosts Belfry and Franklin County takes on Johnson Central.

Herd shocked at home
Dots and Frankfort don't punt one time in the game.
Poca advances to semi-finals
poca beats frankfort
wvu beats texas