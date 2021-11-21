Advertisement

US missionaries say 2 abductees freed in Haiti

A woman walks on the grounds of the Christian Aid Ministries headquarters in Titanyen, Haiti,...
A woman walks on the grounds of the Christian Aid Ministries headquarters in Titanyen, Haiti, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Seventeen missionaries from the religious organization were kidnapped one month ago on Oct. 16 near the capital.(AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — An Ohio-based church organization says two of 17 abducted members of a missionary group have been freed in Haiti.

Christian Aid Ministries issued a statement Sunday saying the two “are safe, in good spirits and being cared for.”

It said it could not give the names of those released, why they were freed or other information.

The group from Christian Aid Ministries were kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gang on Oct. 16. There are five children in the group of 16 U.S. citizens and one Canadian. Their Haitian driver also was abducted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two indicted in man’s death
The Martin County sheriff says the victim was shot in his driveway.
Argument that began over CB radio ends in man getting shot
A man was taken to the hospital Friday evening for injuries suffered in a shooting, Charleston...
Man injured in shooting
A photo by the West Virginia Legislative Auditor's Office illustrates the overcrowded...
Unidentified, unclaimed remains overwhelm W.Va. morgue
Firefighters in Logan are battling a large fire Friday night at a car wash along Charles Street.
Crews battle large fire in Logan; fire marshal says building not up to code

Latest News

The Build Back Better bill is expected to face some hurdles as it heads to the Senate.
Biden's Build Back Better plan may face Senate hurdles
The fire started early Sunday morning inside a camper behind the gas station and convenience...
Several families displaced after fire in Mason county
Police say three people were arrested while the majority got away after the large-scale theft.
About 80 thieves ransack department store near San Francisco
Herd shocked at home