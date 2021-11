HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The 63rd Annual Model Railroad Show is Thanksgiving weekend at Mountain Health Arena.

Friday, November 26 -- 5-8 p.m.

Saturday, November 27 -- 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sunday, November 28 -- 12-4:30 p.m.

Admission is $6 for adults and $1 for children under 12.

