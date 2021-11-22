Advertisement

Antwain Fowler, viral star for ‘Where we about to eat at’ video, dies at age 6

Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died at the age of 6, according to family members.(GoFundMe)
By Marchaund Jones and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVUE/Gray News) - Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “Where we about to eat at?” has died, according to family members. He was 6 years old.

WVUE reported his Antwain’s World Instagram account confirmed the news Sunday in a post written by his mother, China.

“The pain in my heart is like no other Why God!!!!” she stated, with a caption that followed, “Never in a million years My heart is out my chest!!!”

His cause of death has not been confirmed yet. He was diagnosed with autoimmune enteropathy in 2015, a year after he was born, a rare disease that inhibits the body’s ability to absorb nutrition.

A GoFundMe page was started by his mother. She explains on the page that he had been in and out of the hospital for the majority of his life.

Antwain became an internet sensation with funny Instagram and YouTube posts that showcased his big personality. He will always be remembered for his four-second clip in the backseat asking what was on the menu.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
The fire started early Sunday morning inside a camper behind the gas station and convenience...
Several families displaced after fire in Mason county
A tractor trailer hit a barrier and leaked diesel fuel late Sunday night in Kanawha County
Tractor trailer crashes into barrier
A crash late Sunday night closed lanes of I-77 in Kanawha County. The road reopened early...
One lane of I-77 South reopens after tractor trailer crash
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’

Latest News

Listen up! Hearing aids will soon be available over the counter
Listen up! Hearing aids will soon be available over the counter
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
LIVE: Officials give briefing on fatal Wis. parade crash
Listen up! Hearing aids will soon be available over the counter
Listen up! Hearing aids will soon be available over the counter
Toys to look for on Black Friday, Cyber Monday
Toys to look for on Black Friday, Cyber Monday