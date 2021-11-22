Buck gun hunting season underway

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Deer hunters are officially out and about Monday as buck gun season is underway in West Virginia.

Buck gun season runs through December 5.

Trucks were one after another Monday at Nelson’s Meat Processing.

“That’s all we’re doing,” said manager Richard Stepp. “We shut down. We don’t do any kind of other animals this week, we just take deer all week.”

Hunting is a family tradition in West Virginia.

David Chapman says he first went hunting 12 years ago when he was 6 years old.

“My grandfather took me out when I was about six years old or so,” Chapman said.

While the sport is all fun and games, the opportunity to help the community is front and center as many donate their deer.

“[We grind] all the donated deer, and we send it to the food banks,” Stepp said.

Stepp tells WSAZ he expects anywhere from 700 to 1,100 deer over the next two weeks, with around 200 of those being donated.

“A lot of people just go out, they like to hunt, and then they donate the meat,” Stepp said.

The West Virginia Department of Natural Resources says it’s expecting a harvest between 35,000 to 40,000 bucks over the next two weeks.

They also want to take the time to remind folks about safety. They want to make sure everyone is wearing their blaze orange vests, treating any firearm as if they’re loaded, and always pointing the muzzle in a safe direction when it isn’t being used.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.