City of Huntington to offer free holiday parking

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Huntington will offer free parking at all of its metered spaces downtown on the following dates to encourage holiday shopping:

Friday, November 26

Friday, December 3

Friday, December 10

Friday, December 17

Friday, December 24

As a reminder, parking is always free in downtown Huntington at metered spaces on Saturdays and Sundays.

It also is free seven days a week in the Central City antiques district on 14th Street West.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.