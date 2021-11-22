Advertisement

COVID-19 Ky. | 101 more deaths in three-day period

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update about COVID-19 and his state's response.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update about COVID-19 and his state's response.(Kentucky Governor's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – With COVID numbers moving up and Thanksgiving just around the corner, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear urges vigilance toward the virus.

During his Monday news briefing, the governor announced the following case numbers during the past three days:

- Saturday – 2,048 new cases, 42 more deaths

- Sunday – 1,018 new cases, 15 new deaths

- Monday -- 822 new cases, 44 more deaths

Beshear said all three of those days had the highest numbers in the last four weeks. He said Monday’s positivity rate is 6.56%, showing that numbers are moving up rather than creeping up.

“We have to watch this very carefully,” Beshear said. “This pandemic isn’t done with us.”

The governor advised caution for the Thanksgiving holiday, preferably getting vaccinated and getting boosters for those who are due.

Beshear reported an uptick in vaccinations, saying that more than 19,500 Kentuckians were vaccinated during the weekend. He said 2,650,790 state residents have been vaccinated total – or 59% of the population.

Regarding boosters, 504,028 Kentuckians have received them, according to the governor.

