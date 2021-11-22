Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va. | 32 additional deaths, 557 new cases reported

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of November 22, 2021, there are currently 6,996 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 32 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 4,757* deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 65-year old male from Logan County, a 75-year old male from Upshur County, a 48-year old female from Wood County, a 78-year old female from Barbour County, a 67-year old female from Harrison County, a 57-year old male from Cabell County, a 65-year old female from Jackson County, a 71-year old female from Preston County, a 91-year old female from Jefferson County, a 95-year old male from Marion County, a 97-year old male from Summers County, a 76-year old male from Cabell County, a 94-year old female from Mineral County, a 57-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 70-year old male from Wood County, a 63-year old male from Harrison County, a 65-year old female from Berkeley County, a 65-year old male from Cabell County, a 64-year old male from Boone County, a 73-year old male from Randolph County, a 68-year old male from Roane County, a 65-year old male from Harrison County, a 102-year old female from Wood County, an 84-year old female from Taylor County, a 77-year old male from Raleigh County, an 86-year old male from Jackson County, a 79-year old male from Marion County, a 59-year old male from Kanawha County, a 69-year old male from Nicholas County, a 73-year old female from Randolph County, a 43-year old female from Harrison County, and a 53-year old male from Harrison County.

The death of a 43-year old male from Berkeley County that was posted to the dashboard during the month of September 2021 has been determined to be an out-of-state resident and has been removed from the total deaths.

Of West Virginia’s 55 counties, 18 are color-coded red on the state’s County Alert System map, indicating a high transmission rate. Two are color-coded green, indicating a low transmission rate.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
7,813 cases of the COVID-19 variant, Delta, have been reported.

As of Monday, 539 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 179 are in the ICU and 99 are on ventilators.

277,771 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 63 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 53 percent of that population is fully vaccinated against the virus.

55,924 additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given out to fully vaccinated West Virginians.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
Online registration is open for the third round of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” vaccination sweepstakes. Registration is open to all West Virginians ages 5-18 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Please visit https://doitforbabydog.wv.gov/ to register and for more information.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (59), Berkeley (536), Boone (113), Braxton (43), Brooke (87), Cabell (252), Calhoun (42), Clay (29), Doddridge (15), Fayette (238), Gilmer (17), Grant (75), Greenbrier (75), Hampshire (131), Hancock (116), Hardy (78), Harrison (280), Jackson (82), Jefferson (215), Kanawha (473), Lewis (110), Lincoln (73), Logan (107), Marion (248), Marshall (158), Mason (110), McDowell (90), Mercer (302), Mineral (103), Mingo (141), Monongalia (249), Monroe (43), Morgan (84), Nicholas (171), Ohio (195), Pendleton (66), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (27), Preston (178), Putnam (242), Raleigh (294), Randolph (105), Ritchie (24), Roane (49), Summers (32), Taylor (80), Tucker (18), Tyler (33), Upshur (98), Wayne (103), Webster (78), Wetzel (76), Wirt (23), Wood (262), Wyoming (54). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

