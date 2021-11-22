Advertisement

David Phelps brings ‘It Must Be Christmas Tour’ to Ashland

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) - Multi-Dove and Grammy Award-winning recording artist, David Phelps, is bringing his “It Must Be Christmas Tour’ to Ashland, Kentucky.

The performance at the Paramount Arts Center will happened December 20 and begin at 7 p.m.

Many of the songs featured during the evening are included on Phelps’ It Must Be Christmas recording. The evening will also include renditions of classics like Angels We Have Heard On High, Go Tell It On The Mountain and Sleigh Bells, along with Phelps’ new classics like Fall On Your Knees, Christmas Rush and Anthem of the Lord.

