Fire Marshal asks for information regarding sting of fires

TAYLOR COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A string of fires in Taylor County have West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office investigators seeking information from the public regarding their origins.

There have been four fires since September 15 in Flemington.

The fires happened at the following addresses:

163 Berry Run Rd.; 649 Simpson Road

278 Old County Road

another about 20 yards away from Old County Road location.

The four fires remain under investigation and no cause has yet been determined by WVSFMO investigators.

Anyone with information on any or all of these fires is urged to call the West Virginia Arson Hotline at (800) 233-3473 (FIRE).

