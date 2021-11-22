Advertisement

Growing number of adults don’t expect to ever have children, survey says

About 44% of non-parents surveyed said it is not too likely or not at all likely that they will...
About 44% of non-parents surveyed said it is not too likely or not at all likely that they will have children someday.(Monkey Business Images // Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A rising number of adults in the United States who are not already parents say they are unlikely to ever have children, according to a recent survey conducted by the Pew Research Center.

About 44% of non-parents surveyed said it is not too likely or not at all likely that they will have children someday.

The majority of those who fell in that category said they “just don’t want to have children,” according to the results of the survey.

Other reasons for the response ranged from medical or financial reasons to the state of the world or concerns about climate change.

Meanwhile, 74% of those surveyed who are already parents said they are unlikely to have more kids – mostly for age or medical reasons.

The poll took place from Oct. 18 to Oct. 24, 2021, and asked a series of questions to roughly 9,700 panelists with a margin of error of plus or minus 1.6 percentage points.

Of those surveyed, 3,866 were between the ages of 18-49.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
The fire started early Sunday morning inside a camper behind the gas station and convenience...
Several families displaced after fire in Mason county
A tractor trailer hit a barrier and leaked diesel fuel late Sunday night in Kanawha County
Tractor trailer crashes into barrier
A crash late Sunday night closed lanes of I-77 in Kanawha County. The road reopened early...
One lane of I-77 South reopens after tractor trailer crash
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’

Latest News

Listen up! Hearing aids will soon be available over the counter
Listen up! Hearing aids will soon be available over the counter
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
LIVE: Officials give briefing on fatal Wis. parade crash
Listen up! Hearing aids will soon be available over the counter
Listen up! Hearing aids will soon be available over the counter
Toys to look for on Black Friday, Cyber Monday
Toys to look for on Black Friday, Cyber Monday
Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Antwain Fowler, viral star for ‘Where we about to eat at’ video, dies at age 6