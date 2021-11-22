Gun found inside dressing room at Huntington Mall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A firearm was found inside a dressing room at the Huntington Mall Saturday, the Director of Corporate Communications confirms.

According to the Director of Corporate Communications, Joe Bell, police came and retrieved the gun that was located inside a dressing room at Old Navy.

Further information has not been released at this time.

