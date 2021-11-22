Advertisement

Gun found inside dressing room at Huntington Mall

(wsaz)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A firearm was found inside a dressing room at the Huntington Mall Saturday, the Director of Corporate Communications confirms.

According to the Director of Corporate Communications, Joe Bell, police came and retrieved the gun that was located inside a dressing room at Old Navy.

Further information has not been released at this time.

