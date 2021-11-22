Advertisement

Holiday weight challenge: Maintain and possibly win $12,000

Healthy Wage Stay Strong holiday weight challenge runs Nov. 22 through Dec. 26.
(Patrick Sison | AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)
By Melanie Shafer
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gaining weight during the holidays seems like a forgone conclusion, but Healthy Wage is hoping money on the line will keep you from packing on the pounds this year.

Dave Roddenberry, co-founder of Healthy Wage, says their Holiday Stay Strong Challenge will award $12,256 to one random winner who maintains their weight over five weeks.

The contest is free to enter. Participants sign up at https://www.healthywage.com/rules/hwstaystrong/. They must submit video weigh ins twice between Nov. 22 -Nov. 28 to start, and Dec. 20 - Dec. 26 to end the challenge. Those who take the challenge must also type in weekly weigh-ins, no video required.

If challenge takers stay show no more than 2% weight gain, or lose any weight during the five-week challenge period, they are considered for the grand prize of $12,256.

Roddenberry says studies show financial incentives, or gamification, provide big motivation to stay on track with your weight.

Healthy Wage has given out more than $6 million to losers in 2021, alone, and $55 million since its inception -- with the $12,256 grand prize in the Holiday Stay Strong Challenge representing $1 for every HealthyWage winner since 2020.

