Official: 7 inmates overdose at Big Sandy Regional Detention Center

(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Dakota Makres and Buddy Forbes
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An official at Big Sandy Regional Detention Center told WYMT seven male inmates overdosed Monday morning.

Detention Center Administrator Byron Hansford said three different incidents occurred a couple of hours apart, all in the same cell.

”Fortunately, our staff, while doing security checks of the cells, found these individuals and contacted medical staff and they were all treated with Narcan and sent to Paul B. Hall Medical Center,” said Hansford.

We are told four inmates returned to jail while three are still in the hospital.

”All indications are they’re fine and should be back in the facility today sometime,” he added.

The inmates in the cell had been detoxed and were moved to a step-down cell, which is an isolated cell to keep any potential contraband from slipping by and getting into the facility.

The inmates were at the facility for no more than five or six days, according to officials.

Officials say there is no reason to believe the drug spread past the cell and they are unsure what it was at this time. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to officials.

This is a developing story.

