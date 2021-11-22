Security tips recommended for online shoppers

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Shoppers are gearing up for this year’s holiday season, but with one click credit card information could be stolen.

“Unfortunately a lot of people aren’t taking the precautions that they need. A lot of people have the feeling of that won’t happen to me,” said Collin Meadows, founder of Tech304. “There are a lot more scams at this time of year because you’re getting so many emails, you’re getting so many notifications, like it’s harder to really pay attention to which ones are real and which ones aren’t.”

Fake emails and ads for deals can look legitimate, but there are a few steps to take to not fall into a trap.

“You won’t even recognize it, you’ll click it, it will take you to a website that looks like the place you wanna go, and then you type in your credentials so now they have your credentials,” Meadows said. “You log in and then there’s an error or something weird would happen, and then they just send you to the real place so you just handed them everything that they need to be able to access your account now.”

Meadows says to never click a link in an email. Instead of clicking, type the website in yourself.

“More than likely, whatever deal you got in an email is on the website. They aren’t really sending you a one-off deal. If they are, it’s usually a promo code that you can copy and paste,” he said.

An easy way to see if an email is legitimate is to look at the sender’s email address and see if it looks real.

Meadows says a big indicator a site is fake is a URL that does not start with the name of the website you want to be on.

“Is it where you expected to go? Or is it a really long URL that you can’t really read?” Meadows said.

If it says ‘not secure’ to the left of the URL, do not use any personal information on the site.

“If you’re ever putting in a credit card, you definitely need it to be secure or do not put in your credit card information,” Meadows said.

While online shopping, Meadows says the safest way to pay is through a credit card service such as Paypal or Apple Pay.

“If the third party store offers PayPal as a payment option or Venmo or any of those services, go ahead and use those instead of providing your credit card,” he said. “PayPal is very secure so being able to leverage that instead of spreading your credit card around ten places and then trusting all ten of those places are doing it right is a lot wider range of places that you can be hacked.”

He also suggests using different usernames and passwords for every site and changing passwords frequently.

“That will protect you from someone getting your log-in credentials in one place and not being able to access it somewhere else which is how a lot of things happen, as well,” he said.

After clicking a link, Meadows says never type in your credit card information right away.

“There’s just not really a use case where that makes sense so just be more mindful of when you’re giving this information and when you’re logging into things,” Meadows said.

Using a credit card is also the best way to shop online, instead of a debit card, so a hacker cannot drain your checking account.

Meadows also suggests to not share personal information that is in your passwords on social media, as it is easy for hackers to guess your credentials.

According to a national survey completed by AARP, about 75% of U.S. adults have been targeted or experienced at least one form of fraud.

It is also recommended to check your credit card statements and banking statements regularly to identify possible fraudulent purchases.

