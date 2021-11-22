Advertisement

Tractor trailer crashes into barrier

Tractor trailer crash closes lanes of I-77 Sunday evening.
Tractor trailer crash closes lanes of I-77 Sunday evening.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One north and southbound lane of I-77 are closed near mile marker 83 around Chelyan.

Dispatchers say they were notified a tractor trailer crashed into the wall in the curve just before Barrier C around 10:00 p.m.

The tractor trailer is leaking diesel and the fire department is on-scene.

Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution in the area.

At this time, it’s unclear if there are any injuries.

