Tractor trailer crashes into barrier

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One north and southbound lane of I-77 are closed near mile marker 83 around Chelyan.

Dispatchers say they were notified a tractor trailer crashed into the wall in the curve just before Barrier C around 10:00 p.m.

The tractor trailer is leaking diesel and the fire department is on-scene.

Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution in the area.

At this time, it’s unclear if there are any injuries.

