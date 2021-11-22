Two indicted for alleged roles in Oak Hill man’s overdose death

OAK HILL, Ohio (WSAZ) - On Sept. 13, Oak Hill Police found 39-year-old Johnnie Edwards unresponsive inside of a car parked at McDonalds. Edwards had already died of a drug overdose.

A resident of Oak Hill says these kinds of death are way too familiar for people of the village.

“I’ve lost some good friends to overdoses, so it’s nothing new to me. But anytime you hear about it, you hate to hear about it,” said Bob Love.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Edwards allegedly obtained drugs with 48-year-old Ronda Stull and 30-year-old Kevin Blake French. Investigators say that both Stull and French allegedly knew Edwards was deceased and chose not to seek medical attention. French allegedly parked Stull’s car outside of McDonald’s with Edwards deceased in the passenger seat.

On Friday, both Stull and French were indicted for their alleged roles in Edwards’ death. Stull was arrested and is charged with murder, aggravated murder, corrupting another person with drugs, and tampering with evidence. French is charged with abuse of a corpse, theft of a firearm, and tampering with evidence.

“It’s a mess,” Love said. “We’ve lost a lot of people over drugs.”

Stull is scheduled for arraignment at 11 a.m. Nov. 23. A warrant has been issued for French’s arrest.

