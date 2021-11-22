W.Va. Supreme Court dissolves Paycheck Protection Act injunction

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia’s Supreme Court has given a temporary setback to labor groups who challenged a new law prohibiting union dues or fees from being withheld from state employee paychecks.

The five-member court said in a ruling Monday that a Kanawha County judge abused her discretion by issuing a temporary injunction that was sought by the labor groups.

The groups said the law is discriminatory and was passed out of spite.

In the 3-2 ruling, the justices dissolved the injunction and remanded the case back to the circuit court for further proceedings.

A lawsuit claims the law violates equal protection and contracts clauses of the state Constitution and free speech protections.

