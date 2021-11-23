Advertisement

Ashland Christmas parade returns Tuesday night

The parade was last held in 2019.
The parade was last held in 2019.(Sarah Bankston)
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Yuletide lovers are gearing up for the return Tuesday of the popular Ashland Christmas parade..

The parade was cancelled last year because of the pandemic.

Organizers with the Winter Wonderland of Lights say they’ll have 85 units participating this year, down from a number usually closer to 120.

The parade’s grand marshal will be Montana Fouts, a former star softball player for East Carter who now plays for the University of Alabama.

“We’ve got 15 blocks we can spread out the people on,” Tim Gibbs, the president and CEO of Ashland Alliance, said. “When we do the lineup, we’re going to spread people out as well, so we’re going to use the best practices of being outside, of socially distancing, but having a great Christmas parade.”

Paul Blazer High School senior Matti Parks says she’s thrilled for the return of the parade, and she’s looking forward to seeing her niece’s face when she sees Santa.

“I absolutely love going to it with my family and meeting my friends down here and just having a good time and getting ready for Christmas,” she said.

The parade gets underway at 7 p.m. and is expected to last about an hour and a half.

This marks the 32nd year the parade will be held.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun found inside dressing room at Huntington Mall
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
A tractor trailer hit a barrier and leaked diesel fuel late Sunday night in Kanawha County
Tractor trailer crashes into barrier
The fire started early Sunday morning inside a camper behind the gas station and convenience...
Several families displaced after fire in Mason county

Latest News

The Barboursville mayor says the incident puts everyone on alert.
Local Christmas parade safety discussed after tragedy in Wisconsin
Logan building fire investigated after illegal occupancy discovered
Illegal occupancy sparks more questions about Logan building fire
Huntington City Council has passed a resolution of support for the licensure of the...
Huntington City Council shows support of county harm reduction program
The Barboursville mayor says the incident puts everyone on alert.
Local Christmas parade safety discussed following tragedy in Wisconsin