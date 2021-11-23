Advertisement

Brian Laundrie died of self-inflicted gunshot wound, lawyer says

An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Laundrie family attorney said Tuesday.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — An attorney for the family of Brian Laundrie said Tuesday that he fatally shot himself in the head.

Laundrie had been the subject of a manhunt for more than a month as investigators searched for clues in the slaying of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, during their cross-country van trip together.

Attorney Steve Bertolino said in a statement that Laundrie’s parents have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death was suicide.

“Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families,” Bertolino said.

Found in a Florida nature preserve, Laundrie’s skeletal remains were positively identified last month using dental records.

The discovery of the remains concluded a massive search involving federal, state and local law enforcement that began shortly after Laundrie disappeared Sept. 14, two weeks after the 23-year-old returned alone to his parents’ home in North Port, Florida.

The investigation into Petito’s slaying, however, has not yet concluded. But only Laundrie was ever identified by law enforcement officials as a person of interest in the case.

Petito’s family reported her missing Sept. 11, launching a search that garnered worldwide media attention and, in Laundrie’s case, focused largely on the Carlton Reserve wilderness park near the Laundrie home. It is a densely wooded, swampy area that’s home to alligators, coyotes, bobcats, snakes and numerous other creatures.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun found inside dressing room at Huntington Mall
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Two fishermen returned to their vehicles to find them ransacked on Saturday.
Cars vandalized at popular lake
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
A tractor trailer hit a barrier and leaked diesel fuel late Sunday night in Kanawha County
Tractor trailer crashes into barrier

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, Tina Killebrew, a certified medical assistant,...
Vaccines making Thanksgiving easier, but hot spots remain
The White House said it will release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The hope is the...
LIVE: Biden to deliver remarks on economy
A man walks through downtown Painesville, Ohio, in Lake County, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021....
Jury holds pharmacies responsible for role in opioid crisis
If you want to help their cause, you can sign up to volunteer or can make a monetary donation.
Hundreds of Thanksgiving meal boxes distributed