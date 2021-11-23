Advertisement

Charleston receives federal grant for major transportation upgrade

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded the city a $1.75 million RAISE (Rebuilding America’s Infrastructure for Sustainability and Equity) federal grant to kick-start a major transportation upgrade.

This project involves building more space for pedestrians to walk and bike along Kanawha Boulevard from Magic Island to the 35th Street bridge.

“It’s dangerous and it shouldn’t be. That’s exactly the reason we were aggressive and going out for this grant,” Goodwin said.

In addition, Mayor Goodwin says Greenbrier Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Washington Street will also see upgrades that will help improve safety in these high-traffic areas. The mayor mentioned examples like adding bump-outs, or grassy areas, to help control the traffic flow.

To help better connect communities, Mayor Goodwin says walking and bike riding along the 35th Street bridge into Kanawha City and into the South Side Bridge area will not only be more accessible but a safer experience. as well.

“There’ll be bike cantilevers to make sure folks aren’t biking right alongside to traffic … that there’s actually a safe barrier that if you want to bike all around this city, you’ll be able to do it,” Goodwin said.

The project is in the planning stages and will take several years to complete.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
A tractor trailer hit a barrier and leaked diesel fuel late Sunday night in Kanawha County
Tractor trailer crashes into barrier
Gun found inside dressing room at Huntington Mall
The fire started early Sunday morning inside a camper behind the gas station and convenience...
Several families displaced after fire in Mason county
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower

Latest News

Gun safety expert shares tips with parents
Gun safety expert shares tips with parents
Two indicted for alleged roles in Oak Hill man's death of drug overdose
Two indicted for alleged roles in Oak Hill man’s overdose death
Avoid online shopping scams
Security tips recommended for online shoppers
Two indicted for alleged roles in Oak Hill man's death of drug overdose
Two indicted for alleged roles in Oak Hill man's death of drug overdose - clipped version