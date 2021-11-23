Charleston receives federal grant for major transportation upgrade

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded the city a $1.75 million RAISE (Rebuilding America’s Infrastructure for Sustainability and Equity) federal grant to kick-start a major transportation upgrade.

This project involves building more space for pedestrians to walk and bike along Kanawha Boulevard from Magic Island to the 35th Street bridge.

“It’s dangerous and it shouldn’t be. That’s exactly the reason we were aggressive and going out for this grant,” Goodwin said.

In addition, Mayor Goodwin says Greenbrier Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Washington Street will also see upgrades that will help improve safety in these high-traffic areas. The mayor mentioned examples like adding bump-outs, or grassy areas, to help control the traffic flow.

To help better connect communities, Mayor Goodwin says walking and bike riding along the 35th Street bridge into Kanawha City and into the South Side Bridge area will not only be more accessible but a safer experience. as well.

“There’ll be bike cantilevers to make sure folks aren’t biking right alongside to traffic … that there’s actually a safe barrier that if you want to bike all around this city, you’ll be able to do it,” Goodwin said.

The project is in the planning stages and will take several years to complete.

