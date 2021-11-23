City Council votes to appoint HPD deputy chief

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An ordinance to create the position of deputy chief of police for the Huntington Police Department on Monday passed City Council by an 8-2 vote.

Mayor Steve Williams said he plans to appoint current Lt. Phil Watkins to the position. Watkins was one of the finalists for the chief of police job.

Williams says that Chief Karl Colder’s experience working with inter-state agencies such as the DEA, as well as Watkins’ institutional knowledge of the city and the inner workings of the HPD, will help the department achieve its full potential in its new era.

The creation of this position came the same day Colder was sworn in as chief.

