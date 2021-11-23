City makes improvements to parking garages, hopes to bring more business downtown

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston city leaders announced major upgrades to all four city-owned parking garages Tuesday.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin says all of those parking garages now have a designated color to each floor, to help people find where they parked easier, along with more security cameras and LED lights.

“The safety of our residents and visitors is paramount, and with the holiday shopping season upon us, we wanted to highlight the improvements made to our parking garages,” Goodwin said. “We hope these additional safety measures bring folks downtown to shop, dine and patronize our businesses.”

The upgrades were in the works for the last two years and cost nearly $250,000.

Goodwin said she hopes the parking garages will make more people comfortable to come and shop downtown.

“More than ever, our small businesses need your support, more than ever,” she said. “The past year and a half has been so difficult on so many of our small businesses and listen, you’re not going have to have any of your small businesses, or the gifts that they have, stuck in a shipping container out in the never, never land.”

Tammy Krepshaw, owner of the Consignment Company, said she’s hopeful the easy access and safe parking will help local businesses boom.

“We’ve worked really hard to be here for everybody, and we would just embrace everybody who walked through our doors,” Krepshaw said.

The city has also upgraded each city parking meter to provide more payment options.

The four city garages are located on:

166 Summers Street.

501 Virginia Street.

612 Washington Street.

915 Quarrier Street.

Charleston City Council also recently approved Citizen Appreciation Parking at all City-owned parking meters November 27, December 4, December 11, December 18, December 25, and January 1.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.