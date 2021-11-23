COVID-19 W.Va. | 13 additional deaths, 502 new cases reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of November 23, 2021, there are currently 6,733 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 13 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 4,770 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 47-year old male from Logan County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 52-year old male from Wayne County, an 87-year old male from Logan County, an 86-year old female from Calhoun County, a 99-year old female from Tucker County, a 79-year old female from Fayette County, a 47-year old female from Brooke County, a 60-year old female from Harrison County, a 65-year old male from Upshur County, a 60-year old male from Nicholas County, a 73-year old male from Marion County, a 73-year old female from Wetzel County, and an 85-year old male from Marshall County. These deaths range from October through November 2021, with one death occurring in August 2020.

Of West Virginia’s 55 counties, 15 are color-coded as red on the state’s County Alert System map, indicating a high transmission rate. Three are color-coded green, indicating a low transmission rate.

7,813 cases of the COVID-19 variant, Delta, have been reported.

Right now, 528 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 179 are in the ICU and 101 are on ventilators.

278,528 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 63 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 53 percent of that population is fully vaccinated against the virus. 56,050 additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given out to fully vaccinated West Virginians.

Online registration is open for the third round of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” vaccination sweepstakes. Registration is open to all West Virginians ages 5-18 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Please visit https://doitforbabydog.wv.gov/ to register and for more information.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (61), Berkeley (532), Boone (102), Braxton (40), Brooke (87), Cabell (254), Calhoun (40), Clay (24), Doddridge (18), Fayette (227), Gilmer (12), Grant (66), Greenbrier (66), Hampshire (122), Hancock (116), Hardy (80), Harrison (266), Jackson (64), Jefferson (216), Kanawha (450), Lewis (108), Lincoln (70), Logan (105), Marion (235), Marshall (152), Mason (112), McDowell (86), Mercer (305), Mineral (95), Mingo (138), Monongalia (246), Monroe (37), Morgan (81), Nicholas (163), Ohio (189), Pendleton (60), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (19), Preston (159), Putnam (229), Raleigh (294), Randolph (98), Ritchie (27), Roane (45), Summers (33), Taylor (70), Tucker (18), Tyler (35), Upshur (93), Wayne (94), Webster (61), Wetzel (69), Wirt (24), Wood (276), Wyoming (48). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

